Head-To-Head Analysis: CureVac (CVAC) versus The Competition

CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CureVac to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CureVac alerts:

This table compares CureVac and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million -$147.50 million -55.97 CureVac Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.47

CureVac’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CureVac. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A CureVac Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CureVac and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 2 3 0 2.33 CureVac Competitors 4877 18257 39888 773 2.57

CureVac currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.49%. Given CureVac’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CureVac competitors beat CureVac on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.