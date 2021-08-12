Head-To-Head Contrast: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $140.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.05 $358.70 million $9.32 15.18

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75%

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.