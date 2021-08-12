Head to Head Review: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Stride’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.54 $52.73 million N/A N/A Stride $1.04 billion 1.32 $24.51 million $0.60 55.15

Hailiang Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stride.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hailiang Education Group and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stride has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

Stride beats Hailiang Education Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

