Head-To-Head Review: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and NOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Weatherford International alerts:

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NOW $1.62 billion 0.54 -$427.00 million ($0.65) -12.23

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weatherford International and NOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NOW 1 1 3 0 2.40

NOW has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given NOW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NOW is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and NOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A NOW -5.55% -7.10% -4.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of NOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of NOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NOW beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.