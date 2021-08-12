Head to Head Survey: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and AIkido Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.71 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -84.11 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,435.55 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inotiv and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13%

Summary

Inotiv beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

