Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 11,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

