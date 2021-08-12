Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 2,082,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

