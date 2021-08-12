Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

HEINY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 15,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heineken has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

