Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

