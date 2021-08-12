Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Posts Earnings Results

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%.
NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 28,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03.
About Hemisphere Media Group
