Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $142,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

