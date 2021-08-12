Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

HLMN opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.