Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

HEP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,567. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

