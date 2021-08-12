Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
HEP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,567. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.