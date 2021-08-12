Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $91,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$105.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 872,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,157. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

