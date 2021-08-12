Horizon Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. 46,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,246. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.