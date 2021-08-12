HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Boosted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after buying an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after purchasing an additional 659,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

HPQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

