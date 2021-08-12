Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $971,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

