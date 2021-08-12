Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

IUSG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.64. 196,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,884. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55.

