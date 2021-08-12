Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

