Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
HBM stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
