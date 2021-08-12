Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

HBM stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

