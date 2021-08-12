Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

