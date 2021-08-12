Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,397 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,881,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The stock has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

