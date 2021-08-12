Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.90. The company had a trading volume of 619,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,196. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

