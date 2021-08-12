HUNT Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and $17.57 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.