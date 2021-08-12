Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.72 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $12.72 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $45,457.82 or 1.00366483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00142011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00154500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.16 or 0.99943315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00869189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

