Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

VIG stock remained flat at $$161.66 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

