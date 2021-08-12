HWG Holdings LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.78. 667,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,383. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.62.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.