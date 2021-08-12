HWG Holdings LP Has $130,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $17.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,503.20. 1,083,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,457.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

