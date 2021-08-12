HWG Holdings LP Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

