HWG Holdings LP Sells 28,389 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.24. 708,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

