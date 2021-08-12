HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

