HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,216. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HyreCar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 5,862.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of HyreCar worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

