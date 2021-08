Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HYZN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 2,492,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,780. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

