ichi.farm Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00139868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00151833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.34 or 0.99855706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.31 or 0.00852461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.