Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ichor worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

