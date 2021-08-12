Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ichor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

