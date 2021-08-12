IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $264,270.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $725.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $173,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

