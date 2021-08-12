IFP Advisors Inc Buys 11,790 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. 4,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

