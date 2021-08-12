IFP Advisors Inc Buys 938 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

