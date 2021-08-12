IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,981 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.93. 26,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,126. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.