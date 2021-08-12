IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.46. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

