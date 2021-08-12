IFP Advisors Inc Sells 194 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.98. 20,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,519. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

