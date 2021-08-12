IFP Advisors Inc Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.61. 9,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.61. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $204.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

