II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Benchmark

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.