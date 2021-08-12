Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

