IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$47.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

