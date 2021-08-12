IMI plc Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6414 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$47.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.