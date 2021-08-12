Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Independent Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,442. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

