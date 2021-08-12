Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Announces Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Shares of IEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 9,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

IEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

