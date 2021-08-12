Ink Achieves Market Capitalization of $585,491.08 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Ink has a market cap of $585,491.08 and $444.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

